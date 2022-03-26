Youth with gun to poach wild animals held
A 21-year old man was arrested with a single barrel breech loading SSBL gun in a forest area on Friday, police said here. According to them, the man was armed with a knife too and carried a flashlight. He was having them to poach wild animals, the police said.
- Country:
- India
