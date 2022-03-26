K'taka: Unauthorized loudspeakers at religious places in Chikkamagaluru to be removed, action initiated

Left Menu

Chikkamagaluru Municipal Council has decided to tighten the screws on the unauthorised loudspeakers installed at religious places in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

  • Country:
  • India

Chikkamagaluru Municipal Council has decided to tighten the screws on the unauthorised loudspeakers installed at religious places in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. The Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council president Varasiddhi Venugopal said that the notice has been issued to churches, mosques and temples to share documents of permission, if taken, to install the loudspeakers.

"It will be applicable for all the wards. We have informed churches, mosques and temples to submit the documents. We will talk to them. We will verify the document. If found unauthorized, it will be removed," said Venugopal. He further added that the said decision has been taken in order to curb noise pollution.

"Complaints of noise pollution have been received from senior citizens, patients and people of different sections of society. Loudspeakers have been installed without the permission of Municipal Council and Police Department," he said. The Municipal Council president no action will be taken against the loudspeakers installed after taking due permission. (ANI)

