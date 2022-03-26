Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.14 crore foiled at Chennai airport, two arrested
- Country:
- India
Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.14 crore was seized from passengers in two different incidents at the airport here, Customs department officials said on Saturday.
In the first incident, the department officials intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Dubai on Friday and recovered gold concealed in his inner garments during a personal examination, an official release from Commissioner of Customs Chennai Airport said.
In the second incident on Saturday, the sleuths intercepted a man on arrival from Sharjah and seized gold paste packets wrapped in adhesive tape concealed in his inner-wear.
A total of 2.36 kg of gold worth Rs 1.14 crore was recovered from the two passengers under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962.
The passengers were arrested and further investigation was on, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Customs Act
- Dubai
- Customs department
- Customs Chennai Airport
- Sharjah
ALSO READ
Steel Minister inaugurates Steel Week at India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai
Following the Digital Dream: AgFarm, A Dubai Based Agrochemical Company, Launched in India
Dubai grants crypto exchange Binance a virtual asset licence
India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai to host 'Media & Entertainment fortnight'
India Pavilion at EXPO2022 Dubai to host 'Media & Entertainment fortnight'