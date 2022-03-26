Left Menu

Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.14 crore foiled at Chennai airport, two arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.14 crore was seized from passengers in two different incidents at the airport here, Customs department officials said on Saturday.

In the first incident, the department officials intercepted a passenger who arrived here from Dubai on Friday and recovered gold concealed in his inner garments during a personal examination, an official release from Commissioner of Customs Chennai Airport said.

In the second incident on Saturday, the sleuths intercepted a man on arrival from Sharjah and seized gold paste packets wrapped in adhesive tape concealed in his inner-wear.

A total of 2.36 kg of gold worth Rs 1.14 crore was recovered from the two passengers under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers were arrested and further investigation was on, the release said.

