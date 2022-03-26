Left Menu

Woman alleges gang-rape, 3 arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:13 IST
Woman alleges gang-rape, 3 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by an auto-driver and three others here, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who hired an autorickshaw on Thursday evening, alleged that the driver called three other friends and the four allegedly took turns on her, said the police.

A case was registered and three of the accused were arrested while one was reported absconding, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022