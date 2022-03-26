Woman alleges gang-rape, 3 arrested

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by an auto-driver and three others here, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who hired an autorickshaw on Thursday evening, alleged that the driver called three other friends and the four allegedly took turns on her, said the police.

A case was registered and three of the accused were arrested while one was reported absconding, they said.

