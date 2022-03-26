25 sleepers of deodar seized in JK’s Ramban

Twenty-five sleepers of deodar trees were seized from a residential shed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The square beams of wood, each measuring 10x10x5 ft, were said to be worth lakhs of rupees. The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off received from a source at Prakar-Bhingala in Ukhral area, a police officer said. No one has been arrested so far in this matter, the officer said. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Forest Act was registered at Ramsoo Police Station, and an investigation is on to arrest the smugglers, the officer added.

