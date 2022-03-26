Ukraine foreign minister Kuleba says got more U.S. security assurances
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation, its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.
"We did receive additional promises from the United States on how our defence co-operation will evolve," Kuleba told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Kuleba
- United States
- Ukraine
Advertisement