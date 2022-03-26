Left Menu

AIADMK wins top posts in poll to Vellalore town panchayat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:53 IST
AIADMK wins top posts in poll to Vellalore town panchayat
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a clash between DMK and AIADMK and subsequent lathicharge by the police during the indirect elections to the Vellalore Town Panchayat, AIADMK won the posts of president and vice-president on Saturday.

The AIADMK won eight seats, DMK six and an independent one in the 15-member town panchayat in the last urban civic polls held on February 19.

The elections to the both the posts scheduled for March 4 were postponed due to clash between both the party workers and the ballot box was thrown out of the election office.

As the process for the election to the posts started this morning, the workers of DMK and AIADMK got into the clash, and the police resorted to the lathicharge to disperse them, A few DMK members submitted a petition to the district Collector to postpone the elections considering the prevailing situation and the polls were held in the afternoon.

The result went in favour of Maruthachalam as president and Ganesan as vice-president, official sources said.

The husband of DMK 4 Ward Councillor Gunasundari sustained head injuries in the clash, even as a huge posse of police was deployed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022