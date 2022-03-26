AIADMK wins top posts in poll to Vellalore town panchayat

Amid a clash between DMK and AIADMK and subsequent lathicharge by the police during the indirect elections to the Vellalore Town Panchayat, AIADMK won the posts of president and vice-president on Saturday.

The AIADMK won eight seats, DMK six and an independent one in the 15-member town panchayat in the last urban civic polls held on February 19.

The elections to the both the posts scheduled for March 4 were postponed due to clash between both the party workers and the ballot box was thrown out of the election office.

As the process for the election to the posts started this morning, the workers of DMK and AIADMK got into the clash, and the police resorted to the lathicharge to disperse them, A few DMK members submitted a petition to the district Collector to postpone the elections considering the prevailing situation and the polls were held in the afternoon.

The result went in favour of Maruthachalam as president and Ganesan as vice-president, official sources said.

The husband of DMK 4 Ward Councillor Gunasundari sustained head injuries in the clash, even as a huge posse of police was deployed.

