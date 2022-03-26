Chhattisgarh: Tribal woman injured in IED blast in Bijapur

A 55-year-old tribal woman was critically injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred in the afternoon when the victim, Kartam Jogakka, a native of Metlacheru village under Bhadrakali police station limits, was grazing her cattle in a nearby forest, an official here said.

"While passing through a dirt track in the forest, the woman set foot on a pressure IED, which exploded. She sustained serious injuries on her right leg," he said.

After being alerted by locals, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot and the injured woman was shifted to a community health centre in Bhopalpatnam town, the official said.

The Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use these routes during anti-Naxal operations in forests. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in Bastar region, police said.

