Woman, daughter killed in accident; 2 critical
They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.The deceased were identified as Pathani 25 and Zubeida 6.The police said Pathanis husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured.
- Country:
- India
A woman and her daughter died and two others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.
The deceased were identified as Pathani (25) and Zubeida (6).
The police said Pathani's husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured. They were rushed to the government hospital in Poogal.
A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver and investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Suffering from silicosis in silence, mining workers in Rajasthan await welfare board
Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals as fast-bowling coach; Upton returns
Rajasthan govt says committee to probe ‘fake document’ charges against MLSU VC
Lasith Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals as fast bowling coach
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena claims ‘arrested’ while going to meet Rajasthan ministers, cops deny