Woman, daughter killed in accident; 2 critical

They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.The deceased were identified as Pathani 25 and Zubeida 6.The police said Pathanis husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her daughter died and two others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.

The deceased were identified as Pathani (25) and Zubeida (6).

The police said Pathani's husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured. They were rushed to the government hospital in Poogal.

A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver and investigation is underway, they said.

