Woman, daughter killed in accident; 2 critical

A woman and her daughter died and two others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.

The deceased were identified as Pathani (25) and Zubeida (6).

The police said Pathani's husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured. They were rushed to the government hospital in Poogal.

A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver and investigation is underway, they said.

