Army aviators conduct casualty evacuation of Army personnel at altitude of 11,000 ft in Sikkim

Indian Army aviators conducted a casualty evacuation of Army personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:41 IST
Army aviators conduct casualty evacuation of Army personnel at altitude of 11,000 ft in Sikkim
Army aviators conduct casualty evacuation of Army personnel (Photo/Twitter/Eastern Command). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army aviators conducted a casualty evacuation of Army personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre. In a tweet today by the Eastern Command, it read, "#EasternCommand #IndianArmy Aviators conducted casualty evacuation of Army Personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 ft in #Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre saving precious life."

