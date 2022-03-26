Army aviators conduct casualty evacuation of Army personnel at altitude of 11,000 ft in Sikkim

Indian Army aviators conducted a casualty evacuation of Army personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre. In a tweet today by the Eastern Command, it read, "#EasternCommand #IndianArmy Aviators conducted casualty evacuation of Army Personnel using winching on Advanced Light Helicopter in rugged terrain at an altitude of 11,000 ft in #Sikkim Sector, Eastern Theatre saving precious life."

