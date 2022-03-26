Left Menu

Totalenergies CEO says will not put new capital in Russia

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:43 IST
Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday the company would not many any new investments in Russia.

"Clearly, what we said is that we are totally committed to apply all the sanctions," he said, saying that meant no new investment.

"So the question for us is what do we do with existing assets. And these ones we are not ready to give for zero to Russian people, to Russian oligarchs or to Russia."

