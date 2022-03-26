Guj: Five teenagers drown in lake in Amreli district

Five teenage boys drowned in a lake in Amreli district of Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Dudhala village when the victims ventured into the Narayan Sarovar lake for a bath, an official from Lathi police station said.

A search operation was launched with the help of local divers and the bodies were fished out after nearly two hours, he said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to a local government hospital, he added.

The victims were identified as Vishal Mer (16), Naman Dabhi (16), Rahul Jadhav (16), Mit Galathiya (17) and Haresh Mori (18), all residents of Lathi town.

