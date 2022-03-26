Left Menu

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:59 IST
Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, the spokesman for the National Guard said on Saturday.

He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join "Jond Kilafha", a group linked to Islamic State in Libya and in the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.

"Attempts of attacks targeting neighbouring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled," Houssem Eddine Jbebli told reporters. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Christina Fincher)

