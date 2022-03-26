Opportunities galore to invest in TN: CM Stalin tells Dubai industrialists

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a visit to Dubai to woo investors, invited industry captains and business leaders to invest in the state saying opportunities were available in abundance.

On his maiden overseas trip after assuming office in May 2021, Stalin while addressing a conference organised by the Guidance Tamil Nadu said, ''I take this opportunity to invite you to Tamil Nadu, to engage in a partnership of investment, innovation, growth and prosperity.'' Holding that the United Arab Emirates and Tamil Nadu share a ''long history'' of rich cultural and trade relations, he said, ''we are committed to develop and strengthen this relations''.

''There is keen interest to further strengthen the trade ties between Tamil Nadu and UAE and this is evident after seeing the number of participants in this conference,'' he said.

Terming Dubai as a ''beautiful city'', Stalin said it is not only beautiful but has also become a place where a large number of business activities take place.

''Fifty years back, the population was less than one lakh in Dubai. But today it has grown and people are in awe, globally,'' he said.

The chief minister listed out some of the popular landmarks of Dubai, including the 2,217-feet tall Burj Khalifa, shopping malls, Palm Jumeirah Islands and added that it recorded a strong growth as a business centre.

Appealing to the industry captains to invest in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said he has taken up such an overseas trip after assuming office to strengthen the economic relations between Tamil Nadu and Dubai. ''I invite you all to make big investments in Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu has signed 124 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) attracting investments of USD 8 billion, thereby creating two lakh jobs, he said.

''Tamil Nadu has registered a positive GDP growth of 5.8 per cent in 2020-21 in contrast to negative growth in most economies. This clearly shows the faith and confidence that global investors have reposed on Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

Noting that his government has drawn up plans to increase the state's GDP to USD 1 trillion by 2030, Stalin said the government has taken up measures like upgrading infrastructure, developing the skills of the employees, among others to achieve this feat.

''In this context, there are large number of opportunities that are available for you to invest. There are opportunities available in abundance in the real estate, tourism, and hospitality sector,'' he said, adding that the state was home to more than 75 Fortune 500 companies.

''Our doors are always open to do business and to take up investments,'' he said.

