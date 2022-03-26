Free dialysis offered by Society

Coimbatore Sree Mahaveer Welfare Society is setting up a 18-bed dialysis centre to do up to 10,000 procedures in a year free of cost.

The dialysis is to be done in the Jain Medical and Dialysis Centre, its president, Kiran Mehta said in a press statement here on Saturday The aim is to help poor patients, the statement said.

