Left Menu

Army's South Western Command holds investiture ceremony

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:15 IST
Army's South Western Command holds investiture ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The Army's South Western Command investiture ceremony was conducted at the 61 Cavalry Polo Ground of Jaipur Military Station on Saturday.

A total of 14 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medal (Distinguished) and five Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General A S Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty, a defence spokesperson said.

The awardees included 15 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and six of other ranks.

Two gallantry awards were presented posthumously to the next of kin of Naib Subedar Mandip Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh. The Army commander also conferred citations to 15 units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performances.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army commander congratulated all awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation.

Lt Gen Bhinder later interacted with the award winners, their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022