Army's South Western Command holds investiture ceremony

The Army's South Western Command investiture ceremony was conducted at the 61 Cavalry Polo Ground of Jaipur Military Station on Saturday.

A total of 14 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medal (Distinguished) and five Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General A S Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command.

The investiture ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty, a defence spokesperson said.

The awardees included 15 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and six of other ranks.

Two gallantry awards were presented posthumously to the next of kin of Naib Subedar Mandip Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh. The Army commander also conferred citations to 15 units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performances.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army commander congratulated all awardees for their gallantry and distinguished services. He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation.

Lt Gen Bhinder later interacted with the award winners, their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.

