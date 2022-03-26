Left Menu

Vaishno Devi board initiates redevelopment of Shankaracharya Temple in JK’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The work on redevelopment of the Shankaracharya Temple in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir has begun, officials said on Saturday.

The redevelopment of the temple will add another destination for those undertaking a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine and help boost economy of the area.

Ramesh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), visited the temple and reviewed the ongoing work on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sinha is the SMVDSB chairman.

There has been a persistent demand from various quarters for early redevelopment of the Shankaracharya Temple, located atop a hillock on the eastern side of Katra town in Reasi district, a base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

