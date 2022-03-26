Chinese national held in Gurugram for 'illegal' stay

A 28-year-old Chinese national has been arrested from a hotel in the Old DLF area for allegedly staying in India even after his visa expired, Gurugram Police on Saturday said. An FIR has been registered against him at Sector 14 Police Station, they said.

The accused was produced in a city court and was sent to judicial custody on Saturday, they said. According to police, Wang Yanam had come to India in July, 2021 and his visa had expired on August 10, 2021. They said that he did not apply for extension of the visa and was staying in India illegally for the last seven months.

"He was arrested under the Foreigners Act from a hotel in Sector 14," ASI Neeraj Kumar, the Investigating Officer in the case, said.

"It is revealed that he is a service engineer and works as a supervisor in a Chinese company," he said.

