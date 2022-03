New IMF deal does not include any extra burdens on Egyptians -finance minister

A potential new International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal does not include any additional burdens on Egyptian citizens, the country's Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said on Saturday.

Egypt is in talks with the IMF about potential funds in addition to technical support to hedge against the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis if it is prolonged, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

Maiit also said in Saturday's statement that the Egyptian government is planning for a worst case scenario in light of the Ukraine crisis.

