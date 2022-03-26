Left Menu

New IMF deal does not include any extra burdens on Egyptians -finance minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:51 IST
New IMF deal does not include any extra burdens on Egyptians -finance minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

A potential new International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal does not include any additional burdens on Egyptian citizens, the country's Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said on Saturday.

Egypt is in talks with the IMF about potential funds in addition to technical support to hedge against the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis if it is prolonged, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

Maiit also said in Saturday's statement that the Egyptian government is planning for a worst case scenario in light of the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022