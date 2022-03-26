Left Menu

Extension of free grain scheme will add to citizens' strength: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:02 IST
A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@BJP4India)
Noting that India's strength lies in the power of each of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government decided to extend its free foodgrain programme by six more months to add to this power.

With the scheme now extended till September, he said, over 80 crore people will continue to avail the benefit like before.

The Centre has extended the free foodgrain programme 'PMGKAY' for six months till September this year to provide relief to the poor.

A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act as part of its efforts to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

