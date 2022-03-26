Left Menu

Polish President says he asked Biden about speeding up military purchases

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:16 IST
Duda said he was referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks. Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
  • Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday that during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Warsaw he had asked about the possibility of speeding up military purchases.

Duda said he was referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks.

