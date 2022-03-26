Polish President says he asked Biden about speeding up military purchases
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:16 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday that during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Warsaw he had asked about the possibility of speeding up military purchases.
Duda said he was referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate poised for final vote on $1.5 trillion gov't funding bill with Ukraine aid
Biden says U.S., Colombia committed to support the 'restoration of Democracy' in Venezuela'
U.S. Senate poised to pass Ukraine aid, government funding
U.S. FDA asks Philips Respironics to notify patients about ventilator recall
U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows