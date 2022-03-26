Left Menu

2 brothers killed in road accident in Chittorgarh

The accident occurred near Rolahera village on Chittorgarh-Bhilwara highway when a truck allegedly applied sudden brakes and the car moving behind rammed into it, police said. Police said that the villagers took both of them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:23 IST
Two brothers were killed when their car rammed into a truck moving ahead in Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Rolahera village on Chittorgarh-Bhilwara highway when a truck allegedly applied sudden brakes and the car moving behind rammed into it, police said. The deceased were identified as Mayank (29) and his younger brother Chitranshu (27) of Bhilwara. Police said that the villagers took both of them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

