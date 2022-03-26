Three explosions heard near Lviv - city council official
Three explosions were heard near Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, an official from the Lviv city council said. "There have been three powerful explosions near Lviv...Everyone should keep calm and stay indoors," Igor Zinkevych said in a post on Facebook. The cause could not be immediately verified.
"There have been three powerful explosions near Lviv...Everyone should keep calm and stay indoors," Igor Zinkevych said in a post on Facebook. Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the north-east side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.
