India, UAE hold talks to deepen bilateral defence ties

Indian Army on Saturday held talks with the UAE Army on issues related to training, the conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises and enhancing defence cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:36 IST
Indian Army, UAE Army hold talks on enhancing Defence Cooperation (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tweet today by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army, it read, "Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks #AAST between #IndianArmy & #UAEArmy were conducted at #CME, #Pune. The talks were focused on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises & enhancing Defence Cooperation."

A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army is in India on a six-day visit to boost cooperation with the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

