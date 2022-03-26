Left Menu

Assam govt to provide jobs to more than 20,000 people in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday rolled out government jobs for more than 20,000 people in the state.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:50 IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday rolled out government jobs for more than 20,000 people in the state. Those eligible for the jobs can submit applications from April 11 to May 30, 2022.

In a tweet today, Sarma wrote, "In a record of sorts, and in pursuance of our commitment of one lakh employment, I am glad to inform that Government of Assam has issued advertisements for recruitment to another 26,441 Class III and IV posts today itself. Applications can be submitted from April 11 till May 30, 2022." On March 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is firm in its avowed goal of providing one lakh government jobs to the people of the state. He further said that he held a meeting with the Recruitment Commission.

"We are steadfast in achieving our goal to provide 1 lakh govt jobs. Held a meeting with Recruitment Commission of Gr III & IV posts and finalised details regarding notification of vacancies, conducting exams, etc. in order to ensure seamless recruitment in a time-bound manner," he had said in a tweet. Meanwhile, a noisy scene was witnessed in the Assam assembly on Tuesday as the ruling and the opposition members got engaged in a verbal duel over the BJP's poll promise of providing one lakh government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

