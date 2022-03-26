Left Menu

Three powerful explosions heard near Ukraine's western Lviv city, says governor

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:51 IST
Three powerful explosions heard near Ukraine's western Lviv city, says governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Ukraine's western Lviv region on Saturday reported three powerful explosions near the regional capital Lviv and urged residents to take shelter.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the direction of Kryvchytsy, now there is an air raid warning, so keep calm and take shelter," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post, referring to an area in the eastern outskirts of the city. Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.

