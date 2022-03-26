Left Menu

Pakistan army says security forces kill 6 separatists

The Pakistani army said Saturday that security forces killed six Baluch militants during a raid at their hideout in the countrys volatile southwest.In a statement, the military said the raid was conducted in the Nagao mountains near the Sibbi district of Baluchistan. The dead militants were involved in recent attacks in Sibbi and surroundings.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:08 IST
Pakistan army says security forces kill 6 separatists
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani army said Saturday that security forces killed six Baluch militants during a raid at their hideout in the country's volatile southwest.

In a statement, the military said the raid was conducted in the Nagao mountains near the Sibbi district of Baluchistan. Militants opened fire triggering a shootout in which six of them were killed.

One soldier was also killed and two others wounded in the heavy exchange of fire. The dead militants were involved in recent attacks in Sibbi and surroundings. Troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists, who want independence from Islamabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022