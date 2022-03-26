Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm NATION: DEL94 CONG-LDALL MEET Congress campaign against price rise from March 31; Ring bells, beat drums, garland LPG cylinders New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a three-phase campaign against price rise, ''Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'', as part of which party workers will ring bells, garland LPG cylinders and beat drums besides organising rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

DEL97 DELHI-LDALL BUDGET Delhi govt presents Rs 75,800-cr 'Rozgar budget'; aims to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 yrs New Delhi: A Rs 75,800-crore budget for 2022-23 for Delhi with a five-year plan to create 20 lakh jobs through initiatives like a new electronic city and promotion of night economy to boost business and trade activities was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

BOM8 GJ-SHAH-LEADERSHIP Victory in polls shows people's trust in PM Modi's leadership; Cong wiped out: Amit Shah Gandhinagar: The BJP's ''massive'' victory in four states is the testimony to the acceptance of policies and projects undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India safe, prosperous and powerful, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

DEL88 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD KASHMIR FILES Not a single Kashmiri Pandit family returned to Valley during BJP rule: Kejriwal New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of doing politics over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked how many of the displaced people have returned to the Valley since the party came to power at the Centre.

DEL96 NEPAL-INDIA-DEUBA-LD VISIT Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India from April 1 to 3 New Delhi: Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1 to inject a new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade, investment, healthcare and connectivity, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

DEL91 PM-FOOD-SCHEME Extension of free grain scheme will add to citizens' strength: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that India's strength lies in the power of each of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government decided to extend its free foodgrain programme by six more months to add to this power.

DEL69 CEC-LEGISLATURE Participation of women in Parliament less than desired: CEC Chandra New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Saturday lamented the lack of representation of women in Parliament but at the same time, pointed to the surge in the number of women coming out to vote in recent years.

BOM17 MP-LD-HIJAB VIDEO-VARSITY MP: Varsity orders probe after right-wing activists submit video of girl in Hijab `offering namaz' in classroom Sagar (MP): Dr Harisingh Gour University (HGU), a Central varsity located in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday set up an inquiry committee after a right-wing outfit submitted a video of a student in Hijab purportedly offering namaz inside a classroom.

BOM14 MP-SEMINAR-CANCELLATION MP: Seminar featuring Digvijaya Singh, Shamsul Islam cancelled citing govt order Indore: A seminar on the Constitution where writer Shamsul Islam and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh were going to speak could not be held here on Saturday morning as the booking of the auditorium was cancelled citing government orders, organizers said.

CAL15 JH-LD NAXALS Three Naxalites shot dead in Jharkhand's Latehar Ranchi: Three Naxalites were shot dead by the security forces at a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, police said.

CAL12 WB-KILLINGS-LD-CBI CBI team reaches Bengal's Rampurhat, starts probe into killings Rampurhat (WB): A 30-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district and started a probe into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-TRIPURA-VIOLENCE SC restrains Tripura Police from acting against 4 students who tweeted on violence New Delhi: The Supreme Court has restrained Tripura Police from taking any action against four students who had posted on social media against the alleged communal violence in the state last year.

LGB2 MH-COURT-ANTILIA-SHINDE Antilia bomb scare scare case: Ex-cop Shinde took part in conspiracy, misused parole, says court Mumbai: A special NIA court here has held that former policeman Vinayak Shinde, prima facie, participated in the conspiracy to plant explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and ''knowingly'' misused parole granted to him in a fake encounter case.

BUSINESS DEL92 BIZ-LD-PM-FOOD-SCHEME-GOYAL Centre extends free foodgrain prog for 6 months till Sept at Rs 80,000 cr cost to exchequer New Delhi: The Modi government on Saturday extended the scheme to provide 5 kg of foodgrains free of cost to the poor by six months till September 30 at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, as it looks to continue providing support to vulnerable amid a rebound in the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN42 MALDIVES-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar arrives in Maldives to deepen bilateral engagement Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Saturday as part of his five-day two-nation visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to explore the possibilities of further expansion of bilateral engagements with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

FGN14 LANKA-MEDIA-NEWSPRINT Lankan newspapers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication Colombo: Sri Lanka’s two major newspapers on Saturday suspended their publication over newsprint shortage and price escalation caused by the country’s all-time worst foreign exchange crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)