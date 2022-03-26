Kremlin says Biden's Putin comments limit prospects of mending ties -TASS

New comments by U.S. President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin narrow the prospects for mending ties between the two countries, TASS news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Saturday. Biden referred to Putin as a "butcher" during a visit to NATO ally Poland and said he was not sure Russia was changing its strategy in Ukraine, despite getting bogged down in some areas.

Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what he calls a "special military operation". Moscow denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)