Cong MLA’s son, 4 others, booked for raping minor girl: Police

The son of a Rajasthan Congress MLA and four others have been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in the state, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district.

The incident prompted the National Commission for Women to ask the Rajasthan police to arrest all accused at the earliest. In a defensive mode, the Congress in New Delhi said it would take stern action against anyone of its party men accused of criminal activity and not spare them irrespective of their position, unlike the BJP, it alleged, does.

SHO Nathu Lal of the Mandawar police station in Dausa district earlier said one of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting a sum of Rs Rs 15 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the victim to upload the video of her gangrape on social media.

''A case has been registered against three named accused, including Rajgarh MLA's son Deepak Meena. Two others have also been booked for gang rape and other sections of the IPC,'' he added.

He said the case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members.

Medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement recorded, he added.

The SHO said the incident happened in February when the accused took the girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and committed the crime.

They also made an obscene video to threaten her, he added.

The matter came to the light during the probe into a complaint lodged by the girl’s family members after the cash and jewellery went missing from the house. Family members had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter. A probe into the matter found the involvement of Sharma following which the victim girl mustered the courage to share her ordeal with her mother, the SHO said. Reacting to the incident NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also sought protection and counselling for the victim and arrest of all accused at the earliest.

Claiming that the Congress does not have the culture of shielding criminals, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party would take action after the investigation into the alleged crime committed by its party’s MLA son in Rajasthan.

''I want to assure everybody, whosoever you may be, the Congress party will not protect 'Sengars' of the world. You cannot, in the Congress Party trample upon farmers and then remain Union Minister of State for Home, and cohabit with Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji,” Surjewala said when asked about the incident.

“We will take, as per law and investigation, most stern action, irrespective of who the accused may be,'' he added.

