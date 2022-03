Five wounded after rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, says governor

Two rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, wounding five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city's outskirts.

"There have been two rocket strikes within the (city) limits of Lviv," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post. Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)