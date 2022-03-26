SPO killed, his brother injured in militant firing in JK's Budgam

Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

''At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam,'' one of the officials said.

They said in the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.

They were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died, the officials said.

Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)