SPO killed, his brother injured in militant firing in JK's Budgam
- Country:
- India
Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
''At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam,'' one of the officials said.
They said in the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.
They were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died, the officials said.
Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Budgam
- Ahmad
- SPO Ishfaq
- Kashmir
- Umar Jan
- SKIMS Hospital
- Bemina
ALSO READ
Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir, casualties not known
Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir, cause and casualties not known: officials
Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir
Army helicopter crashes in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector along Line of Control, cause and casualties not known immediately: Officials.
Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known