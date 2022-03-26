Left Menu

NIA special court convicts FICN trafficker in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:47 IST
The NIA special court here has convicted a man for trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

Kamirujjaman of West Bengal's Malda district was convicted by the court on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the spokesperson of the premier investigation agency.

The case, registered in February 2019 in Bihar's West Champaran district, pertains to the seizure of FICN with a face value of Rs 4 lakh from the possession of Malda's Julkar Shaikh in Bettiah.

After investigation, four charge-sheets were filed against six accused in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier, three accused -- Shahnawaj Shaikh, Mannalal Chaudhary and Selim Sk -- were convicted and awarded eight years of imprisonment in February this year in this case.

Kamirujjaman had collected FICN from co-accused Selim Sk and sent it to Bettiah through Julkar Shaikh.

He was one of the main conspirators of FICN trafficking in this case.

The quantum of punishment will be announced against him on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

