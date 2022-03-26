'The Kashmir File' shows how under Congress rule, atrocities and terrorism spread in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people to watch "The Kashmir Files" as it shows how under the rule of Congress, atrocities and terrorism spread in Kashmir. Shah was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of various projects worth more than Rs 330 crores after which he addressed the people. He asked the people, "Have you all watched the movie on Kashmir? Those who have not watched it, do watch it and you will know how in Kashmir, under the rule of Congress, atrocities and terrorism were spread."

Praising the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the country has been safe, the developmental works are prominently visible and the country has become a manufacturing hub for the world." He further added, "After PM Modi removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the country got to know that if we have a strong leader like PM Narendra Modi, nothing is impossible."

Slamming the Congress and leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Even during the pandemic, Rahul Gandhi was only tweeting and doing nothing else. The opposition was feared but PM Modi got the scientists of the country working who developed two vaccines and about 130 crore population of the country was able to get vaccinated." Further praising PM Modi's work, Shah said, "No other party, in 75 years, had the guts to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of making toilets in all the houses of villages across the nation. But PM Modi did it. He also took electricity to villages, provided gas cylinders and also issued Aarogya card with free treatment till 5 lakh rupees."

The Union Home Minister also handed over the keys of houses to people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) and assured the people that the development of the state and people will always be a priority. Shah inaugurated seven big development projects worth Rs 156 crores and laid the foundation stones for nine big projects worth Rs 150 crores among other projects. (ANI)

