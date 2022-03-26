Air raid sirens in Kiev, 3 explosions reported

Air raid sirens sounded Saturday afternoon in the western city of Lviv, and governor of the region Maxym Kozytsky reported “three powerful explosions near Lviv” without giving details of what was hit. Footage shot by The Associated Press showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the city.

Lviv, a city of over 700,000 roughly 70 km (43 miles) east of Ukraine's border with Poland, has been largely spared from major Russian attacks in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, the Russian forces fired missiles on a military training centre near Lviv, which at the time was the most westward target, and killed 35 people.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Lviv has become a safe harbour for some 200,000 displaced Ukrainians.

The explosions Saturday came as US President Joe Biden was wrapping up a visit to neighbouring NATO ally Poland in which he told Poland's president that “ your freedom is ours.” ___ Warsaw: Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomed President Joe Biden's assurances while visiting the Polish capital on Saturday that NATO would guarantee his country's security.

He said the assurances were all the more important as Russia is carrying out brutal assaults in Ukraine, just across Poland's eastern border.

“I think that for us Poles, in the situation we have today, in our part of Europe, in the era of Russian aggression against Ukraine, this is a very important element,” Duda said.

Duda, speaking after meeting Biden, said that he also urged the United States to speed up its planned delivery of weapons to Poland.

Duda noted that under contracts already concluded with the US, Poland is set to receive Patriot missile sets, artillery rocket launchers, F-35 fighter jets and 250 Abrams tanks.

“I asked the US president, Joe Biden, to accelerate, as much as possible, those purchasing programs that are already being implemented in order to strengthen our security,” the Polish leader said.

___ Washington: A Winona, Minnesota man taken into custody by Russian forces in Ukraine has been released, US Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

Tyler Jacob had been detained earlier this month while trying to cross from Ukraine into Turkey. Klobuchar said she reached out to the US State Department and connected with John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, who discussed the situation with the Russian government.

The 28-year-old Jacob went to Ukraine in November, where he took a job teaching English to be with his longtime girlfriend, a Ukrainian, the Star Tribune reported. The couple married in January and lived in Kherson, a southern port on the Black Sea. Jacob stayed even after Russia invaded last month, but finally decided he should try to get out.

Along with some friends from Turkey, he got on a bus headed for the Turkish border but was taken into custody at a checkpoint in Armiansk.

Jacob is now safe with his wife and daughter and they are all planning to travel to Minnesota. The family declined to elaborate on the circumstances of Jacob's detainment. Klobuchar said they “want to be really careful” and “at some point ... the whole story will be told”.

