Left Menu

Delhi Court dismisses anticipatory bail application of Rudra Group Promoter Mukesh Khurana

Delhi's Saket Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Builder, Mukesh Khurana, Promoter of Rudra Group of Companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:23 IST
Delhi Court dismisses anticipatory bail application of Rudra Group Promoter Mukesh Khurana
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Saket Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Builder, Mukesh Khurana, Promoter of Rudra Group of Companies. Mukesh Khurana, Promoter, Director and majority shareholder of M/s Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd. is a builder, who is allegedly have duped several home buyers. One such case is the latest First Information Report (FIR) against Mukesh Khurana, in a series of FIRs registered against him in the recent past.

The FIR stated that Mukesh Khurana and others made several false representations regarding the delivery of flats within time and other representations and allegedly induced the complainant to book 11 flats in the project named "Palace Heights", taking 75 per cent upfront payment. Later it came to light that the said 11 flats allegedly had also been sold to 11 different home buyers, and around Rs 2.39 crore were taken from them also.

Accused Mukesh Khurana had sought anticipatory bail in the matter, wherein he was granted interim protection in April 2021. Additional District and Sessions Judge Atul Kumar Garg while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea on March 24, 2022, said, "the person who has come for seeking relief must have come before the court with clean hands. The applicant has been enjoying the interim protection from April 13, 2021, till March 16, 2022, and still, he is not interested to argue the bail application on merit."

The mere filing of the Writ Petition in the High Court of Delhi does not entitle the applicant to seek adjournment. This court has already observed in its order itself that it is only delaying tactics by levelling scandalous allegations against the court. In these circumstances, the present application for seeking adjournment again stands dismissed. Consequent thereto, when the applicant is not interested in arguing his anticipatory bail application, the application for anticipatory bail stands dismissed for want of prosecution, said the court.

Adv. Mudit Jain appearing for the complainant argued before the Court that the applicant has been delaying the matter on one pretext or another. No interim stay has been granted by the Officiating District Judge, South District Saket Court, New Delhi. Moreover, the applicant is in a habit of filing a Writ Petition in order to get adjournments. He further submitted that the applicant is trying to brow-beat this court by making scandalous allegations and filing the complaint to the Registrar Vigilance, High court of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022