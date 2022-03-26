Left Menu

Twin blasts cause panic in J-K's Rajouri, none injured

Two low-intensity explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people in a busy market in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said.A police spokesperson said security forces are at the site for a probe. On Saturday evening between 815 pm and 830 pm, two low-intensity explosions occurred at Kotranka.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:41 IST
A police spokesperson said security forces are at the site for a probe. ''On Saturday evening between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm, two low-intensity explosions occurred at Kotranka. No loss of life or property happened,'' the spokesperson said. He said technical teams have been dispatched to the sites of explosions. Earlier, officials said the first blast was heard around 8.15 pm near a garbage dump in Kotranka market.

Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the cause of the blast.

As the investigation was underway, another blast occurred 10 minutes later, the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off.

The officials did not rule out terror angle in the incident.

