Russia says Azerbaijan enters Russian peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday Azeri armed forces had entered a zone that is the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and had set up a surveillance post.

It said Azerbaijan had carried out four drone strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh and Moscow had called on Azerbaijan to pull out its troops, it added.

