2, including mastermind, held in Gurugram double murder case

Two more people were nabbed in connection with the double murder of liquor businessmen here last month, police said on Saturday, adding that the killings took place over business rivalry. They identified the arrested men as Ajay alias Jaildar, a resident of Khod village in Pataudi area here and the alleged mastermind behind the killings, and his associate Karambir alias Karmu, from Haryana's Jhajjar.

Thirty rounds of bullets were pumped into Parmjit Singh Thakran (36), also a former councillor, and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), in front of their house here on February 25. They were running a liquor trade and also owned a private school.

Preetpal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said that Ajay wanted to dominate the liquor business in Pataudi area, which is why he allegedly eliminated the duo. “It was due to business rivalry between the liquor businessmen. The main accused Ajay was previously involved in another double murder some years ago and he was sentenced to life term. He came out on bail in March 2020 and wanted to dominate the liquor business again. He carried out the crime by hiring a shooter,” the ACP said.

“Karambir, the other accused, provided weapons for the double murder and also the vehicle in carrying out the crime. We have taken the accused on police remand and are questioning them. We are hopeful of nabbing the other suspects soon,” Sangwan said.

The police also recovered the SUV used in the murder, four mobile phones and two internet dongles from their possession. Within a few days of the murders, the police had arrested one of the accused, identified as Akshay. In a CCTV footage, Akshay was seen covering his face with a shawl while attacking the two brothers, according to the police.

