Left Menu

Muslim Rashtriya Manch to host Iftar and Eid Milan, invite senior RSS leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:01 IST
Muslim Rashtriya Manch to host Iftar and Eid Milan, invite senior RSS leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will host community Iftar across the country in the holy month of Ramzan in April and its founder Indresh Kumar will request the RSS central team to attend the event in their locality.

After Ramzan, the RSS-linked outfit will also organise Eid Milan celebrations across the country and invite eminent people from various sections of the society and RSS leaders to send out a message of peace, harmony, unity and patriotism.

''Every worker of the MRM will host Iftaar, at least for one day, in the holy month of Ramzan across the country.

''The decision was taken here on Saturday at a meeting, presided over by the MRM founder and chief patron Indresh Kumar,'' the outfit's spokesperson Shahid Sayeed told PTI.

The MRM will also organise Eid Milan celebrations across the country, he said.

''Indresh Kumar Ji will personally request the RSS central team to attend the Iftar to be hosted by the MRM workers in their respective areas,'' Sayeed said.

''Senior RSS leaders will also be invited to join Eid Milan celebrations to be organised by us after Ramzan.'' Kumar, the RSS' national executive member, had founded the MRM in November 2002 with the stated objective of bringing Muslims closer to Hindus in the country. Sayeed said the meeting deliberated on various ''important issues'' and chalked out an action plan to achieve its mission of bridging divides in the society through interfaith dialogue and other activities.

''The meeting resolved that MRM will continue spreading the message of love and peace against hatred, war, cruelty in different parts of the world and contribute significantly in crushing anti-India forces and ideology,'' he said.

The MRM spokesperson said the meeting stressed the need to further expand the organisation to achieve its target and decided to start a membership drive in India and abroad.

''The meeting appreciated the film 'The Kashmir Files', noting that it has brought the truth before the people. ''It called upon people belonging to various religions, intellectuals and politicians to come forward and condemn what happened in Kashmir in the 1990s, and contribute in the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits,'' he said.

The meeting was attended by all the top functionaries and the office bearers of the MRM and its wings operating across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022