Sacrifices made by people of ‘1857 martyrs' village’ to be taught in Haryana schools: CM

Tales of valour and sacrifices made by the people of Rohnat village in the first war of Independence will be made a part of the school curriculum from the upcoming academic session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Rohnat is known as the village of martyrs. In 1857, several residents had sacrificed their lives in the First War of Independence.

The village was punished by the British Raj which stripped the entire population of their land-holdings besides unleashing the tyranny on men who were crushed under road-rollers.

Khattar made the announcement after watching a play 'Dastan-e-Rohnat' performed at the Indira Gandhi Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

He also announced to set up an academy in Rohnat.

"We will build a big academy in Rohnat to preserve the heritage and story of this place. People from the army and martial arts backgrounds will also come here," he said. "Today we are enjoying freedom because of (Rohnat) martyrs," he added.

Martyrs of Rohnat sacrificed their lives for freedom. As the British committed atrocities on the people of Rohnat village, they came forward and confronted them, said Khattar.

"It is our duty to remember the martyrs who contributed to the freedom of our country," said the chief minister.

The chief minister called upon the people to take a pledge to preserve this freedom by "eradicating the evils of society".

