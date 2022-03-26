IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Ajinkya Rahane c Ravindra Jadeja b Santner 44 Venkatesh Iyer c Dhoni b DJ Bravo 16 Nitish Rana c Rayudu b DJ Bravo 21 Shreyas Iyer not out 20 Sam Billings c Tushar Deshpande b DJ Bravo 25 Sheldon Jackson not out 3 Extras: (B-4) 4 Total: (4 wkts, 18.3 Overs) 133 Fall of Wickets: 43-1, 76-2, 87-3, 123-4 Bowler: Tushar Deshpande 3-0-23-0, Adam Milne 2.3-0-19-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-31-1, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-20-3, Shivam Dube 1-0-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-25-0.
