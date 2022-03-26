Left Menu

BSF, BGB organise retreat ceremony to mark Bangladesh's Independence Day

PTI | Fulbari | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:20 IST
The BSF and the BGB on Saturday held a joint retreat ceremony at Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on the occasion of the 51st Independence Day of the neighbouring country, with personnel of both the forces conducting drills during the day, a statement issued by the BSF said.

The ceremony was inaugurated jointly by Ajai Singh, the inspector general (IG) of BSF-North Bengal Frontier, and Brigadier General Md ABM Nowroj Eshan, the regional commander of BGB-North West, Rangpur (Bangladesh), the statement said.

Several senior officials of the two countries, along with students and local dignitaries, also attended the event.

The North Bengal frontier IG of the BSF said the ceremony will go a long way in promoting fraternity and goodwill between the two guarding forces.

Echoing him, Brigadier general Eshan said that it was important for the two forces to maintain friendly relations, which would also strengthen ties between the two nations.

