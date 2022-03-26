Left Menu

Sex racket busted, 2 arrested, 3 women rescued

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:33 IST
Sex racket busted, 2 arrested, 3 women rescued
Two persons were arrested in Mira Road area for allegedly running a sex racket from an acupressure centre, police said on Saturday.

Three women were rescued from the centre in the raid that took place on Friday, AHTC senior inspector Sampath Patil said.

The two have been booked under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

