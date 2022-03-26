Sex racket busted, 2 arrested, 3 women rescued

Two persons were arrested in Mira Road area for allegedly running a sex racket from an acupressure centre, police said on Saturday.

Three women were rescued from the centre in the raid that took place on Friday, AHTC senior inspector Sampath Patil said.

The two have been booked under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)