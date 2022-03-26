Several rockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine, local officials said, in what appeared to be the first attacks within the city limits since the start of the war. U.S. President Joe Biden, visiting NATO ally Poland, called Vladimir Putin a "butcher". FIGHTING * The mayor of Lviv said another rocket had hit the city in western Ukraine, not long after two rockets struck its outskirts. * Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said. * The mayor of the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol said the situation in city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in its centre. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen chairing an army meeting and discussing weapons supplies in a video posted by his ministry, the first time he had publicly been shown speaking for more than two weeks. * Russia said on Friday the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and it would focus on "liberating" the Donbass region.

BIDEN VISITS POLAND * Biden spoke with top Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw, and branded Putin a "butcher" during a meeting with refugees who have fled the war to the Polish capital. CIVILIANS * The mayor of Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv said 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated to safer areas for treatment since the city had been cut off by Russian forces. * More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said.

REFUGEES * Ukrainian MasterChef winner Olga Martynovska, who fled to Prague with her 6-year-old daughter to escape Russia's invasion, cooked up borsch and other traditional dishes to raise funds for those trapped back home. ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * The Russian central bank said the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said Ukraine's ability to export grains was getting worse by the day and would only improve if the war with Russia ends.

QUOTES * "The West is now stronger, more united than it has ever been," Biden in a speech in Warsaw. "We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead." (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

