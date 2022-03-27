SPO killed, his brother injured in militant firing in J-K's Budgam

Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

''Around 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam,'' an official said.

In the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan was also injured, the officials said, adding both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died.

Jan is undergoing treatment. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of several political parties condemned the killing of the SPO.

''I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan. Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom and prayers for a speedy recovery of Umar.

''Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,'' he tweeted.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the incident.

''Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack and pray that Ishfaq finds a place in Jannat and Umar makes a full recovery swiftly,'' he said on Twitter.

The Peoples Democratic Party described the killing as barbaric.

''This day too ended with the killing of an SPO in Budgam. How barbaric and inhumanely the terror is wiping our younger generation. ''Condemning this drastic killing that orphaned a family. Rest in Peace brave heart & prayers with the bereaved family,'' the party tweeted.

Condemning the incident, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said such acts of violence have no place in society. The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit also condemned the killing, terming it barbaric and cowardly.

''This is the frustration of terrorists and now they understand that their number is getting depleted day by day. Nothing is going to be achieved by shedding the blood of innocents. This is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,'' the party's general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul said.

He said the Narendra Modi government is very strict about terrorism and ''we promise that we will make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free and give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism''.

