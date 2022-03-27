Youth held for road rage in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was arrested following an incident of road rage in south Delhi’s Saket on Saturday, police said. The complainant, a 33-year-old Sikh man, alleged that his turban fell off his head as he was assaulted by three people during a confrontation. Narender Singh, a resident of Khanpur, told the police that he was riding his scooter from Vasant Kunj towards Saket. Near Saket Metro station, a car hit his scooter. As he asked the people in the car to stop, there was a heated exchange of argument between the two parties, a police officer said. This turned into a physical assault and Singh’s turban allegedly fell off. Soon, the three people in the car ran away from the spot leaving their vehicle behind. Singh was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was medically examined, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. His statement was recorded and a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said. The officer said the car, which was found to be registered in the name of Shakti Sejwal, a resident of Lado Sarai, was impounded.

During inquiry, the car owner informed the police that it was being driven by his 24-year-old son Shobit. There were two other occupants in the car -- Shobit’s 28-year-old sister and another person who is yet to be identified, the DCP said. The others will be arrested soon, the police said.

