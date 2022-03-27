Russian forces are firing at a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv - Ukrainian parliament
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 01:56 IST
Russian forces are firing at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian parliament said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
"It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage due to hostilities that do not stop in the area of the nuclear installation," the post quoted the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate as saying.
