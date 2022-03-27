Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash

China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died. Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" in Poland Saturday, remarks a White House official said later were meant to prepare the world's democracies for extended conflict over Ukraine, not back regime change in Russia. Biden's comments on Saturday, including a statement earlier in the day calling Putin a "butcher," were a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

UK says Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal - report

British foreign minister Liz Truss says sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and companies could be lifted if Russia withdraws from Ukraine and commits to end aggression, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. Britain and other Western nations are using economic sanctions to cripple the Russian economy and punish President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, seeking to press him to abandon what he calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

U.S. to provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine- State Dept

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."

Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days

Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days, in a peace initiative it said could be a lasting commitment if the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen stopped air strikes and lifted port restrictions. The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas-producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.

EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday Iran and world powers were "very close" to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions. Meanwhile Iran's foreign minister appeared to show flexibility on an issue which has been a leading sticking point in the nuclear talks, and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group launched an apparent peace initiative to end a seven-year war.

Analysts say images of 'monster' North Korean ICBM may have been from earlier launch

The "monster" Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) shown this week in North Korean state media after the country's biggest test-fire ever is likely from an earlier launch, analysts said after examining the images and video. North Korea said the launch on Thursday was of the Hwasong-17, a huge new ICBM unveiled at a pre-dawn military parade in October 2020 but never before publicly tested.

Rockets hit western Ukraine, Biden in Poland decries Putin's grip on power

Rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, signalling a potential new front in Moscow's invasion as U.S. President Joe Biden decried Russian President Vladimir Putin's power and sought to steel Europe for a long fight ahead.

Intense fighting raged in several parts of Ukraine, suggesting there will be no swift let-up in the month-old war while Biden framed the fight as part of the historic struggle for democratic freedoms in a major address from Poland as he concluded his European trip aimed at bolstering Western resolve.

Ukraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they're afraid of Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visibly irritated, on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.

Lebanese parliament to debate capital control law

A draft Lebanese capital control law will be discussed by parliamentary committees on Monday and put to a vote on Tuesday if the text is agreed, two lawmakers said, a new bid to pass the long-delayed law amid a standoff between banks and some judges. A statement on Saturday from Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami's office said meetings this week with the IMF had mostly focused on getting the Fund's opinion and comments on the draft capital control law.

