14 get award for 'excellent' security during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Having faced flaks over the Ferozepur security breach, the Punjab police have awarded 'DGP's Commendation Disc' to 14 police personnel for ensuring security arrangements without any lapses during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jalandhar during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 09:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Having faced flaks over the Ferozepur security breach, the Punjab police have awarded 'DGP's Commendation Disc' to 14 police personnel for ensuring security arrangements without any lapses during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jalandhar during the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Punjab police had faced flaks following the security breach in Prime Minister's Ferozepur visit in January this year.

PM Modi's visit to Jalandhar on February 14 for an election rally during the Assembly polls was his first programme in Punjab after the Ferozepur security breach on January 5. A total of 14 police personnel have been presented with the award as per an order by Punjab DGP VK Bhawra issued on March 26.

The officers, who have been awarded the DGP's Commendation Disc, include Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman Harshadray Nimbale, Kapurthala SSP Dayama Harish Omprakash, Commandant 7th Battalion Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Commandant 27th Batallion Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh, AIG Gurmeet Singh, and Commandant 80th Batallion Jagmohan Singh. Besides, AIG Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, DCP Jalandhar Jaskitranjit Singh Teja, AIG Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADCP Jalandhar Suhail Qasim Mir, DSP Rakesh Yadav and Inspector Vivek Chandar have also been awarded the 'DGP's Commendation Disc'.

In January this year, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

